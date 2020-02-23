60ºF

SAPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after man drives off bridge on East Side

Driver was unsure which ramp to take, resulting in him driving straight over the bridge, police say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The backseat passenger of a vehicle is dead and two others are injured after they drove off a bridge at I-10 and Loop 1604, falling 20 feet to the ground, per San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. Sunday.

SAPD says the driver received different indications on what ramp to get on, resulting in the crash.

One passenger told the driver to go right; the other told him to go left and the driver went straight over the bridge, per police.

Police say the backseat passenger, a 20-year-old male, was killed in the crash. His name has not yet been released.

The 19-year-old male driver was critically injured and the front seat passenger was in stable condition; both were taken to University Hospital, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing.

