SAPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after man drives off bridge on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The backseat passenger of a vehicle is dead and two others are injured after they drove off a bridge at I-10 and Loop 1604, falling 20 feet to the ground, per San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. Sunday.

SAPD says the driver received different indications on what ramp to get on, resulting in the crash.

One passenger told the driver to go right; the other told him to go left and the driver went straight over the bridge, per police.

Police say the backseat passenger, a 20-year-old male, was killed in the crash. His name has not yet been released.

The 19-year-old male driver was critically injured and the front seat passenger was in stable condition; both were taken to University Hospital, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing.