SAPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after man drives off bridge on East Side
Driver was unsure which ramp to take, resulting in him driving straight over the bridge, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The backseat passenger of a vehicle is dead and two others are injured after they drove off a bridge at I-10 and Loop 1604, falling 20 feet to the ground, per San Antonio police.
The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. Sunday.
SAPD says the driver received different indications on what ramp to get on, resulting in the crash.
One passenger told the driver to go right; the other told him to go left and the driver went straight over the bridge, per police.
Police say the backseat passenger, a 20-year-old male, was killed in the crash. His name has not yet been released.
The 19-year-old male driver was critically injured and the front seat passenger was in stable condition; both were taken to University Hospital, according to authorities.
The investigation is still ongoing.
