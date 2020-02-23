UCSO: Suspect sought after shooting at a deputy during pursuit

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting at a deputy during a pursuit Saturday night, according to Uvalde County sheriffs.

Authorities say the pursuit stemmed from a traffic stop at 9:28 p.m. near the intersection of US Hwy 83 North and FM 1050 in Uvalde County.

The driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle sped away from police and were pursued by a deputy, per the UCSO Facebook page.

Officials say at 9:52 p.m., the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree on private property, located off of FM1120 in Real County.

The driver fled the scene on foot before shooting at the deputy, striking his patrol vehicle several times, police say.

UCSO says the deputy then returned fire at the suspect who then fled the scene into a nearby wooded area.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is still ongoing.

