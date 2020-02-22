Driver extracted from vehicle, hospitalized after crashing into utility pole, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized early Saturday after he crashed into a utility pole in east Bexar County and had to be extracted from his vehicle.

The man in his 30s lost control around 2:30 a.m. while driving south in the 400 block of FM 151 and crashed, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle wrapped around the pole and the man had to be extracted, a BCSO sergeant at the scene said.

The man, who was the only rider in the vehicle, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Factors surrounding the single-vehicle accident remain unclear.