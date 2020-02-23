SAN ANTONIO – As we near the last week of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a successful event Saturday added to that cause in a special way.

Saturday morning was the first-ever Justice for Erin 5K fundraiser. Community members crowded Woodlawn Lake Park to take part.

Erin Castro, 19, was murdered a year and a half ago, allegedly by her on-and-off again boyfriend.

First-ever fundraiser held in honor of 19-year-old Erin Castro, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. (Photo courtesy of Brittany Hunkin Photography) (Brittany Hunkin Photography)

Through their grief, her family created the Justice for Erin Foundation. They travel to high schools, teaching students about teen dating violence.

Saturday, the foundation added to its cause. They raised thousands of dollars to provide college scholarships to students affected by domestic violence.

Earlier in the week, Erin’s mother Rena Castro opened up to KSAT about why she pushes through the pain of losing her daughter to educate families and teach them red flags.

“I wish I had known things that I know now. And it’s necessary to share with other parents, with other students because I was very naïve in thinking this was just a problem that had to do with adults. And I think a lot of parents think like that,” Rena said.

KSAT’s Courtney Friedman was the event emcee, introducing several community leaders who spoke at the event, including Congressman Joaquin Castro, and San Antonio City Councilwomen Ana Sandoval and Shirley Gonzales. They are several of the leaders who championed the effort to use more city funding to deal with San Antonio’s rampant domestic violence problem.

Pictured is San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. (Photo courtesy of Brittany Hunkin Photography) (Brittany Hunkin Photography)

If you or someone you know is dealing with abuse, head to www.ksat.com/domesticviolence. At the top of the page there are resources, red flags, and a space to ask questions.