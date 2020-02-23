SAPD: Man in critical condition after North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting broke out at 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East French Place after an argument ensued at a bar on St. Mary’s Street, authorities say.

Police say the victim, in his 30′s, was shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored car and is still at large, per police.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more details as they become available.