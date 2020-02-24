Reward offered for info about local rapper’s slaying 2 years ago

The person accused of killing local rapper Christopher Polk remains at large two years after the crime.

Polk was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2018, after he left the Ice Lounge at Evers Road and Loop 410.

Police said he was ambushed on Loop 410 when a silver SUV pulled up alongside the car Polk was driving and opened fire.

Murder suspect on the loose after jumping bail on $300,000 bond

Another vehicle drove ahead of Polk’s car and caused him to slow down. Polk was shot multiple times and his passenger was able to gain control of the steering wheel.

He died at the scene while the passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Polk’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.