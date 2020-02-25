Big moves: These were last year’s largest office leases

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. Subscribers can read the full version here.

As San Antonio’s office portfolio con- tinues to grow, tenants are taking notice and scoping out the newest and most high-end office spaces for their employees.

Transwestern recently released its fourth quarter office market report, showing last year’s largest new leases. Topping the list is coworking company Spaces, which snapped up more than 64,440 square feet of space in 1603 Broadway — a proposed 20-story tower by GrayStreet Partners that is expected to be completed in 2022.

Workforce Solutions leased the second largest office space in Medical Center on Datapoint Drive at 51,880 square feet, followed by Norton Rose Fulbright with 49,000 square feet of lease pace in Frost Tower.

The fourth quarter saw positive net absorption totaling 154,286 square feet, bringing the year’s total to 724,326 square feet, according to the report.

