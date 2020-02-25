Comal ISD bus driver placed on leave amid investigation into alleged student segregation

Comal County ISD has placed a bus driver on administrative leave pending a formal investigation into claims of middle school students being segregated by their race.

Steven Stanford, the district’s spokesperson, told KSAT Tuesday that officials interviewed the bus driver during their preliminary investigation.

The bus driver told officials “the assignment of students to specific seats was based on student behavior,” Stanford said.

“If there is evidence gathered that supports an intent other than student behavior for assigning seats, then appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” Stanford said.

But Danville Middle School students and their parents claim that the bus driver “segregated by color." The claims were made on Facebook in a private community group.

Students came home upset about the incident and many of them spoke to the school’s counselor about the issue, according to the posts.

Other parents said they filed complaints against the bus driver weeks ago for the driver’s treatment of the students.

Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim released a statement about the allegations Tuesday.

“During our preliminary investigation, it was stated by the driver that the assignment of seats was based on student behavior,” Kim said. “However, we are fully aware of how this incident has been perceived by students who ride bus 420 and their parents.”

Kim said he would not tolerate any discriminatory behavior and that dismissal is possible if the investigation finds evidence that the driver segregated students based on race.

