New Braunfels community in shock after 16-year-old girl is allegedly killed by her brother, 17

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels couple is dealing with the shocking death of their 16-year-old daughter who police said was shot and killed by their 17-year-old son.

Zachary Barrera has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his sibling, Gabrielle Barrera.

Police have not announced a motive and have not said whether the teenagers’ parents were home at the time, only saying there were numerous interviews conducted prior to the arrest.

In a city where police said it’s not uncommon to go an entire year without a murder, New Braunfels homicide detectives on Saturday were assigned their second such case of the year.

Comal Independent School District officials offered support Monday to students grappling with the loss of the Canyon High School junior, who they said was involved in musical theater.

“They can leave class and can go meet with the counselors. Our teachers are really good about identifying students who they might sense might be, you know, having some difficulties dealing with this,” said Comal ISD Executive Director of Communications Steve Stanford.

Neighbors who live across the street from the Barrera family are also finding it hard to process the news.

“I mean, they’re babies, still little kids, man. I mean, it’s tragic," said Adrian Guerrero, a neighbor. "I’ve never heard any arguing or nothing from that house, so it’s very surprising. You know, I see the kids often, you know, and I never seen them angry, nothing.”

While the crime scene has been cleared, emotions on this quiet street are still running high.

“I can’t imagine what the family’s going through. You know, they lost two kids in one day,” Guerrero said.

School administrators said the felony charge Zachary Barrera faces is an “expellable” offense. He remains in the Comal County Jail on a $250,000 bond.