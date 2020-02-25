45ºF

Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in Circle K robbery

Robbery occurred Feb. 8 in 15000 block of Judson Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Crime stoppers Judson Road Circle K robbery image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a local convenience store on the city’s Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred Feb. 8 at a Circle K in the 15000 block of Judson Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the store and displayed a handgun, demanding money from the register.

Police said the man took the money from the clerk and fled the location.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

