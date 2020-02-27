KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 27, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a family in Northeast Bexar County is without a home after their house was destroyed in a fire.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in San Antonio today.
Plus, scientists have discovered the first animal that can survive without oxygen.
