KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a family in Northeast Bexar County is without a home after their house was destroyed in a fire.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in San Antonio today.

Plus, scientists have discovered the first animal that can survive without oxygen.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.