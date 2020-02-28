Arson investigation underway after fire at Advocates Boxing Gym

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are investigating arson after a fire broke out at Advocates Boxing Friday afternoon.

San Antonio Fire Department said the fire ignited around 2 p.m. in a four-car garage that the boxing facility uses for storage.

Mattresses were stacked up near the building and somehow caught fire, according to fire officials.

The fire caused around $10K in damages but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say there has been two or three fires at the boxing facility within the past year.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.