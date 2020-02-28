Watch Live: Plumes of smoke visible for miles as fire burns at business south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews responded to a stubborn fire at a business south of downtown Friday morning.

The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Flores St. at the intersection with Cevallos St.

About 27 fire units responded with more than 100 firefighters working to battle the flames.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said the fire started outside and spread to two buildings.

One of the buildings was consumed by flames and firefighters were forced to take a defensive strategy.

Witnesses on the scene say the building houses an internet marketing and web design business.

All of the employees were able to evacuate safely and no injuries have been reported.

Arrington said because of the sturdy construction of the older building, it wasn’t a typical fire for them.

Neighboring businesses were evacuated as flames spread to another building next door to the first.

Firefighters were still taking an offensive approach and trying to salvage that second building.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene until mid-afternoon. Arson investigators will then work to determine a cause for the fire.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

