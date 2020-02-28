KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a suspected drunk driver is in the hospital after police say he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail overnight.

Today is the last day of early voting for the Texas primary election.

Plus, a new survey shows 38% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona beer amid coronavirus outbreak.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.