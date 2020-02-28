Stolen SUV, chase lead to jail for 2 suspects in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A man and a 16-year-old boy are facing a list of charges after a chase in south Bexar County involving a stolen SUV, said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began after 8 a.m. Friday, based on a deputy’s hunch.

Garcia said the deputy first noticed the SUV in the parking lot of a gas station near Loop 1604 and Highway 16 South.

The deputy ran the license plate as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot and realized it was stolen, Garcia said.

The deputy, who is part of the K-9 detail, was not able to chase the suspects because of the dog in his vehicle.

However, he was able to follow them, keeping them in sight and relaying their every move to his colleagues.

SUV involved in chase in South Bexar County had been reported stolen. (KSAT 12 News)

Soon other deputies were on their trail, which eventually led to an area where Commercial Avenue dead-ends into the access road of Loop 410.

Garcia said the two people in the SUV got out and tried to run.

However, a sheriff’s captain who also was in the area, was able to catch them on some nearby railroad tracks.

Inside the stolen SUV, deputies found a small amount of marijuana, handgun and quite a bit of cash, Garcia said.

The two suspects were taken into custody.