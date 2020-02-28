Suspected drunk driver crashes vehicle into guardrail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on San Pedro Avenue near Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the driver was entering the on-ramp of Loop 410 when he hit sand barrels and then a guardrail head-on.

Police said the man’s head hit the windshield of his vehicle during the crash.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital as a precaution. His name and age have not been released.