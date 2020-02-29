1 hospitalized, 1 airlifted after rollover crash, per police

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and another airlifted after a rollover crash on Highway 90 and Highway 211 Friday afternoon.

San Antonio Police Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. and eastbound lanes of 211 are currently shut down as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and police say the driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other victim was airlifted from the scene and sustained head trauma, per officials. Their condition is also unknown.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.