BCSO: 2 juveniles arrested after crash with stolen truck
Both suspects are in custody, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A stolen truck driven by two juveniles crashed Northwest of downtown San Antonio Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the two suspects driving the truck just before 10 a.m.
After running the truck’s license plates, it came back stolen, officials say.
Police say a deputy tried pulling the truck over but the driver refused to stop and crashed into an SUV near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.
A deputy had one suspect at gunpoint while the other fled the scene, officials say. The other suspect was eventually taken into custody.
Both juveniles were arrested and are facing a charge of fleeing in a stolen truck.
