BCSO: 2 juveniles arrested after crash with stolen truck

SAN ANTONIO – A stolen truck driven by two juveniles crashed Northwest of downtown San Antonio Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the two suspects driving the truck just before 10 a.m.

After running the truck’s license plates, it came back stolen, officials say.

Police say a deputy tried pulling the truck over but the driver refused to stop and crashed into an SUV near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

A deputy had one suspect at gunpoint while the other fled the scene, officials say. The other suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Both juveniles were arrested and are facing a charge of fleeing in a stolen truck.