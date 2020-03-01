2 people taken to hospital after 3-car crash on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on the Southwest Side Sunday afternoon, San Antonio police say.

The crash happened at 1:30 p.m. at Old Sky Harbor Drive and Old Pearsall Road.

Police say a man, in his 30s, was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed and crashed with another driver in a small, red car. The impact then caused the red car to hit another vehicle, according to SAPD.

Officials say the speeding male driver fled the scene on foot, but was soon apprehended by police. He may be charged with failure to stop and render aid; however, police say they are conducting a blood draw to determine other possible charges.

One male and one female were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.