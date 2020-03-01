Four-car pileup leads to highway shutdown on South Side, officials say
Police say no one was injured in the crash
SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews were called to a four-car pileup early Sunday morning, leaving debris scattered all over the roadway.
San Antonio Police Department said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 90 and Probandt Street.
Two vehicles were reportedly heading eastbound on Highway 90 just before crashing into each other. This led to another two-vehicle crash soon after, according to authorities.
The four-car pileup left debris all over the road and police were forced to shut down the area for about 40 minutes as they cleared the scene.
No injuries were reported.
