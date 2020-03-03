Victim cut with box cutter during altercation at downtown bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated assault at a downtown bar.

The incident occurred Feb. 9 at Moses Roses Hideout Bar in the 500 block of East Houston Street.

According to police, a man and a woman (seen above) got into a physical altercation with the victim, and the woman used a box cutter to cut them.

Police said the pair then fled the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.