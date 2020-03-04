Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

SEATTLE – Amazon sent a letter to its employees working in Seattle on Tuesday after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the employee works at Amazon’s headquarters where approximately 55,000 people are employed.

Seattle Times viewed the letter Amazon sent to employees which stated in part that “other employees working in close contact with the affected employee — defined as closer than 6 feet for a prolonged period of time — have been notified.”

The message also stated that employees not in close contact with the infected person are at low risk and anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and seek medical attention.

What you should know about the coronavirus

According to the Seattle Times, the employee who tested positive works in the 12-story Brazil Building in Seattle. The employee’s specific occupation is not immediately clear.

All nine deaths currently attributed to the coronavirus in the U.S. have come from Washington State, according to the Washington State Health Department. Another 27 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, including 21 in King County where Seattle is located. Eight of the nine deaths in Washington State have also been in King County.

Part of Amazon’s message to employees reads “your health is our top priority and we are continuing with enhanced deep cleaning and sanitization in the office,” Seattle Times reported.

Locally, concern over coronavirus is growing as San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff issued a public health emergency Monday to prohibit quarantined coronavirus evacuees from being released into the community.

More than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were released from quarantine at JBSA-Lackland on Tuesday and dozens were bused to San Antonio International Airport.

Officials remain optimistic that the risk of exposure remains low to the general public.