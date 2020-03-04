How SA’s convention industry is being affected by coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

None of the major conventions or conferences scheduled for San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center have been canceled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus yet, but several expected attendees from other countries, particularly from Asia, have withdrawn from such events.

One of San Antonio’s larger scores is the Brewers Association’s 2020 Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America, set for April 19-22 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. More than 11,000 attendees are expected at the event, which will include an international competition featuring breweries from more than 60 countries.

While the conference's organizers plan to proceed with the event, Visit San Antonio officials confirmed on Friday that 18 of the 20 Chinese exhibitors who were expected to attend aren't coming.

