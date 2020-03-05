Ikea recalls nearly 1 million chests for tip-over danger to children

SAN ANTONIO – Ikea is recalling 970,000 popular chests because of a tip-over risk that could trap or crush a child. The recall is for the Kullen 3-drawer model that sold from 2005 through 2019.

The chest is “unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated in a release.

Six incidents have been reported, but none have resulted in serious injury.

The Kullen chest is only a little more than 28 inches tall. But last year, an investigation by Consumer Reports found that even low dressers that seem stable can still pose a tip-over danger. Children are most at risk as they tend to climb on furniture and stand on open drawers to reach.

Government figures show at least five deaths linked to dressers just 30 inches tall or less.

Owners are urged to either properly anchor the chest to the wall using an attachment or tether kit or contact Ikea to return it for a full refund. Ikea will supply anchor kits. They are also readily available at home improvement or large discount stores.

This recall comes just months after Ikea agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a toddler who died in 2017 when a 30-inch tall Ikea Malm dresser toppled over on him in his bedroom.

Ikea’s hotline is 888-966-4532. Consumers can also go to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for information to receive the refund or wall anchor kit.