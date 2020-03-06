Police make arrest in 1996 murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in a murder case that has gone unsolved for more than two decades.

Francisco Rangel, 41, has been charged in the stabbing death of then 18-year-old Joseph Johnson in an abandoned brick structure on West Mistletoe Avenue back in 1996.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators working the case realized that there were possible witnesses and suspects who had not been interviewed.

The affidavit said after contacting the two new witnesses, one now living in Florida, both were able to identify Rangel in a lineup.

Police said the witnesses were both with Johnson prior to his death and that one of them saw Rangel stab Johnson in the stomach.

Rangel is charged with murder.