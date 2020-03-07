Jury selection begins in accused cop killer’s trial

SAN ANTONIO – Jury selection began Friday in the capital murder trial of accused cop killer Otis McKane.

The state is seeking the death penalty and the jury selection process is expected to last for at least a month, since each juror in a death penalty case must be interviewed individually.

On Friday, a panel of 200 prospective jurors was given questionnaires to complete prior to their individual interviews.

Testimony in the trial is set to begin April 27th.

McKane is accused in the execution-style shooting of veteran San Antonio Police Department Detective Ben Marconi on Nov. 20, 2017 as he sat in his patrol car outside police headquarters.

