Should we do away with daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time starts this weekend and for some of us, the transition may not be so smooth at first.

The time change begins Sunday at 2 a.m. when we turn our clocks forward one hour, to 3 a.m.

Even though daylight saving time does give us an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, over 248,000 people and counting have signed an online petition to get rid of it once and for all.

The petition, started by Lynn Jones two years ago, is still gaining traction, arguing that daylight saving time is “an unnecessary burden that impacts millions of lives twice a year.”

Daylight saving time starts Sunday

According to change.org, the petition is urging the U.S. Department of Transportation to “end the madness” of daylight saving time for all states.

As of Friday, March 7, 248,068 people have signed in support of the petition so far. The petition aims to collect 300,000 signatures.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states in the U.S. that don’t take part in daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time starts Sunday and ends the first Sunday in November.

The state of Texas did consider eliminating daylight saving time when State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, proposed House Bill 49 in 2019, urging the state to get rid of it for good.

However, the bill died in the Texas Senate.

So, what do you think? If you’re in favor of doing away with daylight saving time, you can sign the online petition by clicking here.