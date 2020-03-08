Man taken to hospital after shooting on Southwest Side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the upper right leg during a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Bark Valley Drive.

The victim, in his late 20s, was taken to University Hospital and his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument that broke out between the victim and two other suspects.

Both of the suspects are still at large and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story is developing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.