SAPD uncovers illegal gambling operation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department busted an illegal gambling operation on the South Side Saturday night.

Police initially received a report of a shooting with a victim hit around 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of S. Presa Street.

However, when officers arrived on scene, they didn’t find a shooting. Police say they saw people scrambling from a building and fleeing the scene.

After police went into the building to investigate, they found 40 eight-liners inside, according to SAPD.

Vice detectives are en route to assist in the investigation, as of around 8:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody as of yet.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.