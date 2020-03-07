Elderly woman shot in leg during drive-by shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Bur Oak Path.

The woman’s injuries are non-life threatening and she was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, officials say.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots earlier this week in the area, but police say they aren’t sure if the incidents are connected as of yet.

Police: Man arrested for leading pursuit, firing AK-47 on highway

No suspects are in custody as of yet and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.