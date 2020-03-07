Police: Man arrested for leading pursuit, firing AK-47 on highway

SAN ANTONIO – Gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side sent Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and San Antonio police officers chasing after a man on I-35 late Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Misty Run.

Officers say the suspect fired several high-caliber rounds. He told police he was just blowing off steam because his girlfriend broke up with him, according to authorities.

The man had just left a gun range, police say.

An officer and a DPS helicopter spotted the man near I-35 and Weidner Road, shooting an AK-47.

The DPS helicopter immediately started chasing the man. Officers followed and say the suspect waived a handgun out the window.

The suspect then walked to his front door and that's when police took him into custody.

Authorities say the suspect is facing charges of evading arrest and unlawfully firing a weapon in a municipality, among several other charges.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

