SAPD: Man with gunshot wound in critical condition; crashed vehicle into light pole

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a gunshot wound is in critical condition after police say he also crashed his vehicle into a light pole.

The incident happened at 12:46 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the man was driving westbound when he drove off the roadway and crashed into the light pole.

A person who was passing by noticed the crash and decided to pull over to help.

When the witness walked to the passenger door, they noticed the driver had a gunshot wound, authorities say. The witness then contacted 911.

The man was taken to University Hospital and police are planning to question him if he survives.