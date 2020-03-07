Suspect found dead after hours-long standoff on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after an hours-long standoff on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

San Antonio police said around 2 p.m. Friday, officers were working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a joint investigation at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Chase Hill. They said they were looking for a man who had several warrants for his arrest.

Police said when officials were serving a warrant, they heard a gunshot go off in the apartment, and they called for backup. Eventually, they called out the SWAT team and negotiators to try to get the suspect out of the apartment, police said.

UTSA and Northside ISD police assisted officers during the standoff. They helped move neighbors and students at a nearby school away from the dangerous situation.

Police said a female was in the apartment with the male suspect and was able to escape. They said she was not being held hostage. She called authorities and was able to help them with information about the suspect, police said.

Officials said a few hours after the standoff ensued, they were able to make safe entry into the apartment. They said it appears the man took his own life.

Neighbors will be allowed to go back to their homes soon, police said.

The Texas Rangers will take over the investigation, and the medical examiner will have to rule on the exact cause of death.