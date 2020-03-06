71ºF

WATCH LIVE: SWAT team called to Northwest Side home, nearby school on lockdown

Modified lockdown at elementary school a precaution, officials say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have dispatched a SWAT team for a shots fired call at a Northwest Side home Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of Chase Hill Boulevard.

Monroe May Elementary School, a few blocks from the home, is on a modified lockdown, Northside ISD spokesperson Barry Perez confirmed.

NISD officers are helping parents pick up their kids and will remain on campus until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

