Police: Man shot in head, hospitalized after South Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a shooting broke out on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of New Laredo Highway.

Police say a running disturbance ensued between two parties, which resulted in the victim being shot in the head.

He was later found in a parking lot, officers say.

The man was taken to a local hospital and authorities say he is in critical condition.

Several shell casings were found at the scene; however, no suspects are in custody as of yet.

According to SAPD, witnesses told officers there were some individuals running from the scene; however, they say it’s unclear if they were involved in the shooting.

The roadway is currently closed off as police continue investigating.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.