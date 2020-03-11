65ºF

SAPD: Man pulled out gun during Stone Oak robbery

BB&T Bank robbed Feb. 26

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The BB&T Bank in the 19100 block of Stone Oak Parkway was robbed on Feb. 26, police say.
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged bank robber.

The man robbed the BB&T Bank in the 19100 block of Stone Oak Parkway on Feb. 26, according to San Antonio police.

He pulled out a gun and demanded money from a bank teller, police said. He fled in a white sedan with an unknown amount of money.

At the time, he was wearing a black-colored hoodie and jean pants and had his face partially covered with a grey mask.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

