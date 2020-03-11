Woman hit on the head with case of beer during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for two people wanted in a beer robbery at a South Side convenience store.

A man and a woman went the Circle K in the 5300 block of Roosevelt Avenue around midnight on Feb. 16 to steal beer, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

They were attempting to steal two cases when a woman intervened. One of the suspects then hit the woman on the side of the head with a case of beer, police say.

Both suspects, who were captured on surveillance footage, fled on foot.

DPS: 2 women wanted in connection to 4-month-old’s abduction in Texas

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.