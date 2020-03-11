DPS: 2 women wanted in connection to 4-month-old’s abduction in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a 4-month-old girl and two women in connection to her alleged abduction.

An AMBER Alert for Mia Negrete was issued on Wednesday morning.

The alert says police are looking for Summer Brook Davidson, 19, and Krystal Flores, 24, after Negrete disappeared around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Oxford Stree in River Oaks, near Fort Worth.

Negrete, who weighs 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, was wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie when she disappeared.

Davidson is on crutches and has a broken foot with metal pins, DPS said. She has blue eyes and brown hair, weighs about 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Flores has black hair and brown eyes, weighs about 125 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

They were last seen in a white Nissan Frontier, but the license plate and year of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the River Oaks Police Department at 817-626-6770.