San Antonio realtors remain optimistic amid coronavirus fears

Editor's note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

As the coronavirus affects day-to-day lives across most industries in San Antonio, local realtors continue to thrive in a housing market that had an incredibly strong start this year.

While the San Antonio Board of Realtors will not release February’s housing sales numbers until next week, the market saw a year-over-year explosion in January mainly due to interest rates being nearly a full percentage point lower than the year before. The average price rose 8% to $267,702 with the median increasing 6% to $229,400. The month concluded with only 3.3 months of inventory in this market.

Kim Bragman, SABOR’s 2020 chairwoman and a broker associate with local residential brokerage Phyllis Browning Co., doesn’t anticipate any drops in February’s numbers associated with the coronavirus, but the impact on March’s numbers remains to be seen.

As far as open houses, she said it's up to sellers.

