San Antonio man sentenced to 9 years in child porn case

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced Monday to 108 months in federal prison after being convicted in a child pornography case, Department of Justice officials said.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that five images of child porn were downloaded from a website in Switzerland from an IP address at the home of Jeffrey Clinton Michalik, 44, officials said.

Michalik admitted during the trial that he had viewed child porn on a computer that he had given agents consent to search. Officials said that computer had more than 2,500 images and 112 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit content, the majority of which depicted children under the age of 12 and as young as 3.

Michalik was convicted by a jury on Sept. 4 on one count of possession of child pornography.

In addition to a nine year prison sentence, Michalik has been ordered to pay $68,000 in restitution to eight known victims, pay a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, and be placed on supervised release for a period of 10 years after his sentence term is complete.

“As this sentence makes clear, those who exploit innocent children will face serious consequences," said Shane Folden, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division with Homeland Security Investigations. "Targeting these crimes against children is a top priority for HSI. We will continue to dedicate law enforcement resources to identify and bring to justice child predators who traumatize and victimize children.”