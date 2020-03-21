Woman hit and killed by vehicle, driver still at large

San Antonio – A woman in her late 50's was hit and killed by a vehicle when she was walking on the side of South WW White Rd. on the Southeast side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. on 2200 S. WW White Rd.

Police say the driver of the vehicle drove up and hit her. The driver allegedly did not stop to help her. Several witnesses saw the woman lying in a puddle of water and called police.

EMS attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

There is no description of the vehicle that hit the woman but police found a broken head light at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more details as they become available.