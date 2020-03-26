Papouli’s Greek Grill feeds health care workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The founder of Papouli’s Greek Grill decided today was the day to pay it forward to health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of other organizations, such as Whataburger and Advanced Home Health Care, Papouli’s gave away 200 free sandwiches as a way of thanking the health care workers for all they do.

“We really want to make sure the health care community gets fed so they can take care of us. My wife is the medical field as well, and they're working around the clock. They're doing their best to keep us out of harm’s way,” said Nick Anthony, founder and CEO of Papouli's Greek Grill.

Papouli’s will be handing out 200 more sandwiches to health care workers in the Medical Center on Thursday.