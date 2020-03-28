KSAT12 GMSA at 8, March 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – An executive order by Governor Greg Abbott goes into effect today for people who have recently traveled to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans.

The Brooke Army Medical Center has modified it’s services to protect their staff and patients. Officials say some of the services affected include primary care and the department of pediatrics.

And our Alicia Barrera shows us how a local restaurant is adapting to the effects of COVID-19 by offering a pop-up grocery store and drinks.

