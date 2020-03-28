KSAT12 News at 5, March 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County District Court employee’s family member has tested positive for COVID-19 which has left 2 Security County Deputies and 27 inmates exposed.

Medina County officials are warning residents of a false press release that is circulating with incorrect information about COVID-19 cases.

The city of Leon Valley is covered in new signs urging residents to shop local.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.