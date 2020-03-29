Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting that also wounded father on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s and his teen son were hospitalized Sunday after an argument led to a shooting on the East Side.

San Antonio police officers received a call for shots fired and when they responded around 4:45 p.m. they found the victims injured at the intersection of Clark Avenue and I Street, according to a sergeant at the scene.

Police said the man was walking near the intersection with his two teenage sons when a verbal altercation ensued with two other young males. The two suspects followed the trio. As the altercation escalated, the suspects fired shots at them, police said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot but were captured by officers after a short chase. Two males are in custody at this time but no arrests have been made.

Both shooting victims were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. The boy has life-threatening injuries and the father has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

More local news:

Officials ID 23-year-old who died after he was shot in the head