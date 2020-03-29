Officials ID 23-year-old who died after he was shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died after he was shot in the head last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kristopher Carraman, 23, died early Saturday at a hospital just a few hours after he was struck in a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of W. Pyron Avenue.

San Antonio police said several people were hanging out in front of a house when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

SAPD: Woman shot in the ankle in overnight shooting near downtown hotel

A suspect fired several shots at the home, hitting one person in the head, authorities said. Carraman was in critical condition when he was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center but died around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspected gunman was arrested a few blocks away. The suspect was not immediately identified by police, but officers are the scene said he is a cousin of Carraman.