SAPD: Woman shot in the ankle in overnight shooting near downtown hotel

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting broke out overnight, just north of downtown, police say.

Police were notified of the incident around 3:30 a.m.

A woman at the Americas Best Value Inn called police, claiming she was shot in the ankle at a location off of Blanco Road.

After being shot, she told officials she got an Uber and went to the hotel.

She was treated at the scene and taken to University Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing and the suspect is still at large.