LIST: San Antonio restaurants-turned-markets selling flour, eggs and other groceries

Some local eateries are selling groceries amid coronavirus pandemic
SAN ANTONIO – In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants have started selling groceries and other supplies like gloves and toilet paper to customers. Governor Greg Abbott opened the door to the practice last week when he waived restrictions that prevent restaurants from selling bulk items from distributors directly to consumers.
Several San Antonio-area eateries are selling supplies to consumers. Here are the ones KSAT found online:
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is offering toilet paper for $1 per roll, with a limit of 12 rolls per person while supplies last. Half gallons of whole milk are also available for $3 each, while supplies last.
- La Gloria at The Pearl has a market that’s open from noon to 5 p.m.
- La Panaderia has a $25 support locals basket which includes a loaf of sourdough bread, 30 eggs, two pounds of black beans, one concha and one gallon of milk.
- Luby’s sent an email to subscribers for $15 grocery kits which include gloves, paper towels, toilet paper, water, white rolls, eggs and milk.
- Mi Tierra has a pop-up shop offering everything from eggs to sanitizing wipes.
- Saltgrass Steak House is selling everything from raw steaks and pounds of flour to baby wipes and latex gloves. Each location has slightly different options so call ahead to see what’s in stock.
- Sangria on the Burg is offering quarantine packs with eggs, toilet paper, milk, rice and beans.
- If you’ve got a craving for red meat Texas Road House is offering consumers the option to purchase raw steaks to take home and grill themselves.
This list is not all-inclusive. There might be other restaurants that are selling staples and supplies. Call ahead to place an order before driving to the restaurants to make sure there are still certain supplies left in stock.
