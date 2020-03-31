LIST: San Antonio restaurants-turned-markets selling flour, eggs and other groceries

SAN ANTONIO – In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants have started selling groceries and other supplies like gloves and toilet paper to customers. Governor Greg Abbott opened the door to the practice last week when he waived restrictions that prevent restaurants from selling bulk items from distributors directly to consumers.

Several San Antonio-area eateries are selling supplies to consumers. Here are the ones KSAT found online:

This list is not all-inclusive. There might be other restaurants that are selling staples and supplies. Call ahead to place an order before driving to the restaurants to make sure there are still certain supplies left in stock.