7 creative ways restaurants are using to stay open

SAN ANTONIO – The restaurant industry is taking a hard hit right now as dining areas must remain closed because of emergency measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the dine-in ban, some eateries in San Antonio are coming up with unique ways to stay open.

Here’s a list of what they are doing:

Margarita Kits - A bottle of tequila, margarita mix and limes are what some places are bundling together. Sanchos on 628 Jackson St. is one place who has announced the sale of their “Emergency Margarita To-Go Kits.”

Mix drinks by the gallon - Places like Pluckers and Sangria on the Burg are making their signature drinks by the gallon and adding them to the to-go menu.

Turning restaurants into small markets - La Gloria at the Pearl and The Frutería have completely changed things up by making an essential goods market. You can buy milk, eggs, and even toilet paper. Don’t forget your take out meal as well.

Family meals - If you have a large family to feed, no problem. Places like Alamo Biscuit Co. are putting together menus that feed large families.

Free car wash with your meal - As your meal is getting prepared at El Tipico Mexican Restaurant, your car can get washed for free. This takes place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The owner of the restaurant says this is a way to keep employees working at least part time.

Essential packs - Restaurants are bundling items like meats, potatoes, rice and beans into packs that consumers can purchase.

Meal Kit Service - The Cookhouse has launched this new meal kit service. They will prepare the kits with the necessary ingredients and step-by-step instructions to cook your meal at home. And what makes this better is every meal kit bought, one will go to an industry worker impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

