BCSO: Jailer suspended after having ‘personal relationship’ with murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended for 20 days after striking up a “personal relationship” with a murder suspect, according to suspension records.

The county’s suspension documents were released Monday in response to an open records request filed by KSAT 12 News.

Deputy Amanda Ferguson began the relationship with the inmate housed in the jail on June 26, 2019, according to the suspension record. The inmate was housed in her regularly assigned unit.

BCSO: County video visitation employee tests positive for COVID-19

“Even after the inmate was relocated to another unit, you still continued your personal relationship through handwritten letters,” officials wrote in the suspension document.

The inmate was later moved to prison after receiving a 25-year sentence for murder.

The relationship violated the sheriff’s office policy on bringing discredit to the department and consorting with known criminals.

Inmate escaped jail in Karnes County with help of lover; both apprehended after 100-mile chase, officials say

Ferguson was initially given a 60-day suspension, but the punishment was reduced after a hearing that was held in January, the records showed.

Ferguson is one of six who were suspended in February, records showed: